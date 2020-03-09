No cases of Coronavirus in WGH so far: Ram Singh

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Monday said that no cases of Coronavirus has been detected so far in the district but urged the people to maintain cleanliness and hygiene as a precautionary measure to stay safe.

Ram Singh was speaking during the launching of the Rashtriya Poshan Pakwada 2020 at Alla Songgitcham Anganwadi Centre, Rongram ICDS Project in West Garo Hills district to mark the second anniversary of launching Poshan Abhiyan. The programme organized by District Program Office, ICDS Project, Tura in convergence with line departments of the district will be continued till March 22.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Ram Singh highlighted the importance of nutrition, hygiene and sanitation, etc. among the people of the area. Informing that the district has highest incidence of anemia cases, he urged everyone to consume less sodium bicarbonate which is the main cause of anemia and to eat more green leafy vegetables and fruits available in the region.

Stating the provisions of the Supreme Court order on child marriage, the Deputy Commissioner said that marriage under 18 years is a crime and advised the people especially women groups to take care of young girls and even boys so as to prevent early marriage and teenage pregnancy in the society. He also urged them to form women groups to look after various issues in the villages and to provide education to their children so that they become productive citizens in future.

On the cases of Coronavirus being detected in different parts of the country, he said that so far no case has been detected in the district and that people should not panic and maintain cleanliness, health and hygiene in order to prevent catching the disease.

In her introductory address, District Programme Officer, ICDS Tura Hemaritha Sangma said that the program aims to improve the nutritional status of children and women in the district. Informing that this year the focus area is to increase male engagement in Poshan Abhiyan to improve nutritional indicators, she said that the critical components of the fortnight celebration includes first 1000 golden days of child and immunization, anemia prevention, diarrhea management, hygiene and sanitation and nutrient rich food which is being done in convergence with the concerned departments.

During the program, Senior Medical and Health Officer, Tura Dr. Sengjan Marak informed that most of the maternal death cases in the district were due to anemia and for this reason the state government is distributing iron folic tablets to children so that they are healthy in future.Marak also sensitized the people of the area against Coronavirus, its symptoms, Do’s and Dont’s of the disease and urged everyone to maintain personal hygiene, cleanliness and to follow the advisory issued by the department of health.

