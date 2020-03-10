MDC accuses Chairman of faking papers to claim support

TURA: GHADC MDC, Bhupendra Hajong has accused Chairman Denang T Sangma of claiming his support for the ruling EC by producing his signature which he had signed on a blank paper while he was still with the NPP led coalition.

An FIR was filed by Hajong in this regard at the Tura Police Station where he alleged that the Chairman along with CEM Dipul R Marak was indulging in the illegal practice.“When I was in the Dipul led EC, I was made to sign in a blank paper to show my support to the EC. But I have withdrawn my support some time back and the support letter which is being shown is not written by me,” Hajong claimed in the FIR.