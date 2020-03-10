Developed By: iNFOTYKE

SPORTS

Nongmensong defeat Royal CC

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: In the 1st division match between Nongmensong vs Royal CC, Nongmensong won the match by 60 runs. Nongmensong won the toss and elected to bat and scored 269/6 in 30 overs. Arpit Bhatewara scored 123 runs off 80 balls and Rakesh Tyagi scored 38 runs off 22 balls. Suraj Rai took 2 wickets and Thangkan Sangma took 2 wicket. In reply Royal ccored 209/8  in 30 overs. Joydeepan Deb scored 68 runs off 66 balls And Suresh Balmiki scored 33 runs off 25 balls. Rakesh Tyagi took 2 wickets and Roshan Warbah took 2 wickets. Man of the match was awarded to Arpit Bhatewara of Nongmensong for his innings of 123 runs off 80 balls.

