CPI (M) holds protest rally against attack on party office

Agartala: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a protest rally here on Tuesday against the alleged attack in its party office at Bordowali in Agartala on Monday night when ruling BJP was celebrating its formation of government in Tripura.

The party further alleged that their leaders in south Tripura, including sitting MLA Sudhan Das, were also attacked by “BJP goons” Tuesday afternoon at Rangamura area of Belonia. Das narrowly escaped physical assault and took shelter in a police outpost while another senior leader, Yudhishthir Das, was beaten up severely.

According to reports, at least eight workers of BJP’s ally IPFT were also allegedly assaulted by BJP supporters during the celebration of the second anniversary of BJP government in Tripura in Bishnupur village of Sabroom in south Tripura on Monday.

The injured IPFT leaders are undergoing treatment in local hospital, the reports added. However, the state BJP has denied the allegation and urged the police to take action against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) here stated that the BJP miscreants, at the behest of the local MLA, set their party office on fire late night.

Since the office in located in a thickly populated area, immediate action from the local people and fire service averted a major accident.

Posters with death warning were found pasted in the office wall of CPI (M) party office, party leader Pabitra Kar said.

He said the posters threatened the CPI (M) supporters and workers to abstain from party activities failing which, they can get killed. Kar said such blatant attacks and warnings indicated complete lawlessness in the state.

“The area has been traditionally known to be a peaceful area even during the most turbulent times when political tension and polarisation reigned supreme, but nowadays, under Biplab Deb’s rule, criminals are being mobilised to destroy peace, even in places like these,” he said. (UNI)