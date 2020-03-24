Assam lockdown begins over COVID-19 threat

GUWAHATI: In view of looming threat of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, lock down has been imposed in the entire state of Assam from 6.00 PM on Tuesday evening till night of March 31.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Assam, people have been asked to stay indoor in order to maintain social distancing that is so important for arresting spread of the deadly virus.

Besides essential services, pharmacies, hospitals, neighbourhood grocery shops, banks and ATMs and a few essential government departments like finance, information and public relations etc, and print/electronic media offices, all other government/private offices, business establishments will remain shut during the period.

Vehicular traffic has been completely banned except the ones engaged in carrying essential commodities and providing essential services. The government has warned that anyone found violating the lockdown will be arrested and put behind the bar for at least six months in case of first instance of offence and the jail term will go up to two years in case of repeat offence.

Assam health department has fully geared upto face the challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic and three dedicated health centres will be set up for the purpose. The health and family welfare minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that at least 150 ICU and over 60 ventilators were ready to treat if there is a crisis situation because of COVID-19. He said government has identified private hospitals, hostels etc. which may be converted to coronavirus treatment centres in case of exigency.

He called upon the people take the threat posed by the virus very seriously and cooperate with the efforts of the government to arrest spread of it to the state.

Meanwhile, as a preventive measure to arrest the spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to launch drive to sanitise different areas of the city from during March 24 to 29, 2020 with the help of State Fire & Emergency Services. The assemble points assigned for the fire tenders are – Dispur Supermarket/Fire Station Centre, Guwahati Club Point, GMCH Bhangagarh, Mazar Road Near ASTC, Adabari Bus Station and Lokhra Chariali. Disinfectants will be sprinkled/sprayed during the sanitization drive.