Hailakandi person booked for not reporting on return from abroad

GUWAHATI: Hailakandi district administration in Assam has filed an FIR at Hailakandi Sadar Police Station under Section 188 IPC against a person who arrived from abroad on Monday and did not report about his arrival at the nearest police station or health centre.

Departmental action for immediate suspension is also being drawn against the person’s father who is a government employee, for concealing information.

The family members misled the magistrate and police personnel that he would arrive after three days. On further inquiry it was found that he had already reached home.

A Rapid Response Team headed by Circle Officer, Hailakandi, Tridip Roy took immediate action.

The person is being screened now taking all necessary precautions. A COVID notice was also issued to their household for further prevention of spread and contact.

District Magistrate, Keerthi Jalli warned that any person coming from COVID-19 affected states and countries not self-reporting immediately to the nearest police station or health centre will be very severely dealt with and family members will also be equally liable for non-cooperating and misleading the administration.

Meanwhile, the number of persons under home quarantine has shot up to 721 in South Assam’s Hailakandi district.

Health authorities here disclosed that altogether 425 persons were put under home quarantine on Tuesday alone. With this, the total number of persons has risen to 721. As many as 115 surveillance teams are working in the field on Tuesday.

The administration has geared up to enforce lockdown in the district with announcement being made with regularity asking the people not to step out of their homes. It warned of stern action including imprisonment of up to two years for violating the order.