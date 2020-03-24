NY state to build temporary hospitals

New York: The US state of New York will build four temporary hospitals to address imminent capacity issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

On Sunday, he listed the four sites selected as the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, a Westchester county center, and locations at State University of New York’s Stony Brook campus and Old Westbury campus, reports Xinhua news agency.

The state, which has been deemed the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, has been working with the Army Corps of Engineers to explore possible locations to be turned into temporary medical facilities, Cuomo told the media here.

“And now we just have to get it done and get it done quickly,” he said. (IANS)