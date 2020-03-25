State working out supply logistics

SHILLONG: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma assured the residents that the government is working out on logistics particularly on rations and people should not panic.

“We will ensure that essential supplies are made available to the people,” the chief minister said.

Streaming live in Facebook, he said the union cabinet secretary held a video conferencing with the chief secretaries of all the states in this regard.

“We will ensure that essential commodities are made available to poor section and general public and all must act responsibly,” he said.

He said based on the announcement of the Prime Minister, the state government would come out with necessary notifications.

The chief minister said though the 21-day lockdown will not be easy, people, inspite of all the challenges and difficulties, must abide by it as it is being done in the interest of every single citizen of the country.

Stating that so far, more than 3,300 people who have come from outside have registered with the government, he added that the government expects more citizens to register.

He said staying home and ensuring that people do not come in contact with others is the best way to prevent the spread of virus as the transmission chain of the virus needs to be broken.

The chief minister also said muster rolls and people engaged in MGNREGA programme will get their payment even as he added the government, as a precautionary measure, has decided to come up with isolation wards in hospitals in different parts of the state.

He said the people of the state should support the health workers by staying at home.

When asked by a user if the lockdown will be in force for political leaders, he added that the government has urged everyone to follow protocols but there are situations when political leaders need to meet and discuss on issues and though the government and administration cannot come to a complete halt, the movement of the political leaders will be bare minimum.

To a query by another user for supply of groceries to people, he said the government has urged some entrepreneurs to come onboard in different places to start home delivery services.

The citizens and business houses are also being invited to see how the government can deal with the situation, he said.

Testing facility in Nazareth

The chief minister also informed that setting up of testing facility for COVID-19 at Nazareth Hospital has been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the government would try to open more testing facilities in other districts of the state.