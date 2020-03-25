Steps taken to ensure food availability during lockdown: Assam CS

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is putting in place adequate measures to ensure that there is no shortage of food items in the state during the 21-day lockdown period.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, Assam chief secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna informed that deputy commissioners in the urban areas have been directed to take measures to distribute food items through vehicles in areas where there are no grocery shops.

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking all measures to cope with it. As of now we have sufficient food items. Besides, we are taking steps to collect food items/vegetables from the source and transport the same to the shops in the urban areas,” Krishna said.

The chief secretary said that deputy commissioners have been asked to regularly interact with chambers of commerce and associations to ensure availability of essentials.

“A goods train carrying 12 racks of food/essential items reached Tinsukia today and the goods have been unloaded. Another train carrying the same amount of goods will be arriving here tomorrow en route to Tinsukia,” he said.

He further said that even if there is any shortage in the coming days, people can always inform the control rooms including that of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, set up for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary informed that deputy commissioners in the border districts have been directed to take measures to quarantine people stranded in the Bengal border.

To a question on people from Assam who are stranded in other states, he said that the police are in touch with the representatives of the Assam Bhawan as well their counterparts and taking measures for whatever help needed, including food and accommodation.