Two KSU members held for Iewduh stabbings

SHILLONG: Police have arrested two KSU activists for their involvement in a series of stabbing incidents at Iewduh on February 29 which resulted in the death of Rupsang Dewan, a worker from Assam, and injury to several others.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Claudia Lyngwa said Melajied Khongbuh, publicity secretary of KSU Jaiaw circle and Laldin Nongkynrih, member of KSU Mawkhar circle, were arrested on Monday.

Lyngwa informed that Khongbuh, who was the first of the two KSU members to be arrested on Monday, confessed that he had committed the crime along with three accomplices. Nongkynrih was later arrested based on inputs provided by Khongbuh, the SP said, while adding that police were on the lookout for the remaining two accused.

According to Lyngwa, police had meticulously collected evidence and recorded statements of eyewitnesses over a period of three weeks and were able to corroborate all the evidence to identify the perpetrators of the stabbing incidents at Iewduh.