COVID lock down: Over 100 pavement dwellers shifted to shelter homes

GUWAHATI: Over 100 pavement dwellers including women in Guwahati have been shifted to four shelter homes by the state’s Social Welfare Department at the instruction of the Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro), Biswajit Pegu in view of the lock down declared dues to COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of these shelter less persons used to beg in various parts of the city including near Sukreswar Temple and Guwahati Railway Station. They have been shifted to shelter homes with the help of Guwahati Municipal Corporation in view of the looming threat of novel coronavirus and prevailing country-wide lock down.

The process to shift such persons to shelter homes started on Tuesday last and is being continued.