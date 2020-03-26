Kanika Kapoor deletes post from Instagram

Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor has deleted her Instagram post through which she had shared the news that she has contracted the novel coronavirus. It is believed that she deleted the post after facing severe online backlash in the wake of the announcement. Ever since her diagnosis, the singer received flak, mostly because of the perceived lack of caution she took after returning from the UK.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Kanika has tested positive in her third COVID-19 test. Kanika is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. SGPGIMS Director said that her treatment will continue until unless at least two tests show her negative. (IANS)