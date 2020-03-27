Call to tweak MLA scheme to help poor

SHILLONG: The Opposition Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to modify the guidelines of MLA scheme so that they can extend help to the poor and needy who are waiting for food and other requirements.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister on Thursday, Sawkmie said though the government has relief measures to help the poor, this will not be enough. “Therefore, at this hour of health crisis, I feel as a responsible legislator, all MLAs should be part of supporting the government by taking care of the people of their respective constituencies”.

He also urged the chief minister to pay the wages of job card holders (MGNREGS) in advance so that the rural people can use the money during the current crisis.

Sawkmie pointed out that due to the lockdown for 21days, it will be difficult for the poor people in rural and urban areas, who are working as daily wage earners to run their family as now, they have to stay at home with no work and no income to support their family.

He, however, thanked the chief minister for constantly monitoring the situation and trying to reach out to the people of the state with help from the government.