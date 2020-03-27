UDP leader lodges complaint against over pricing of essentials

SHILLONG:UDP member Egenstar Kurkalang has lodged complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District about overcharging by shopkeepers amid corona virus pandemic.

In a letter to the DC, he said that there were reports by many people from various localities of East Khasi Hills District including Shillong city, Anjeeli areas, Upper Shillong and areas nearby Iewduh and in the outskirt as well, that the vendors /seller have been taking advantage with the prevailing situation in the State and in the Country by increasing the price of food grains especially rice.

Kurkalang said that such acts on the part of the shopkeepers had put extra strain on the pockets of the common people especially the weaker section of the society which might lead to starvation if no action to be taken against such selfish and inhuman attitude of vendors/traders.

He had asked the DC to take necessary action on this for safe guarding the interest and welfare of the common people and the society at large.

On the other hand, Kurkalang who is also the president of All Meghalaya Commercial Vehicle Owners and Drivers Union, has written to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to provide Financial Assistance to drivers of all types of commercial vehicles, domestic workers and women engage in part-time work in line with the welfare scheme and 12 programmes launched under economic package /Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

He observed that the government should not neglect the drivers of commercial vehicles, domestic workers, women engaging in part-time work to include in this welfare scheme/ economic package.