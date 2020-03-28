Assam CS reviews COVID-19 preparedness in state

GUWAHATI: Assam’s chief secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna reviewed the status and action for management of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the fourth day of the three-week lockdown on Saturday.

Krishna chaired the daily meeting of state level task force here and after discussing all relevant issues regarding present situation decided to increase the area of sale of vegetables in the city by mobile vans.

The deputy commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan had on Friday issued order for arrangement of vegetable sale at 66 points of the city by mobile vans.

The chief secretary further directed the deputy commissioners of the state to issue gratuitous relief material for seven days to the daily wage earners such as rickshaw pullers, labourers, etc. living/stranded in the urban areas as per the norms of Assam Relief Manuals.

He also directed the production units of bread, biscuits, packaged water, rice mills, chira (flattened rice) mills and flour mills to keep operations on with minimum staff while maintaining social distance as a precaution against transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, Assam Police has said that it would whatever possible to implement the 21-day lock down imposed to break local transmission of the virus.

Additional director general of police (law and order), GP Singh warned that the Assam Police would follow the instructions from the Centre and would take “maximum measures” to rein in lock down violators.

“We have taken action against some violators and cases have registered against some. On our part, we will do whatever it takes to implement the lock down and instructions have accordingly been given,” he said.

Church appeal

United Christian Forum of North East India (UCFNEI) meanwhile has appealed to all sections of people to help the needy during the lockdown period.

“The Church leaders at UCFNEI earnestly appeals to ever able Christian family/institutions/individuals to come forward to help one(if capable more) family/persons by supplying to them/him/her irrespective of cast/creed/religion with required essential ration for the next remaining days,” UCFNEI spokesperson, Allen Brooks said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

“With reports showing that food scarcity will be at its worst after the initial one-week period of lockdown, it is anticipated that the poor, the destitute, the marginalised and even the lower income groups will be struggling to buy the basic ration even if it is available,” Brooks said.