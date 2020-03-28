Curfew again till Mar 31, shops to function today

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate, M War, has extended curfew from 6 am on March 28 to 6 am on March 31.

According to the order issued on Friday, the curfew will not affect the functioning of designated retailers and fair price shops as they are allowed to carry out business on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm.

The order said the curfew was necessitated to put in place preventive measures and stringent steps to ensure social distancing and home quarantine to check the spread of COVID-19 in East Khasi Hills.

The deputy commissioner said the prohibitory order will not be applicable to security forces, medical teams on duty, wholesale and retail pharmacies, police and armed forces, fire and emergency services, MeECL and power grid, food and civil supply department, FCI, Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering, Meghalaya Directorate of Dairy Development, Shillong Municipal Board, Shillong Cantonment Board, Telecom, Telegraph, Communications & IT services, print and electronic media, banks and treasuries, essential services including health services, LPG deliveries, online food delivery, online services delivery and courier services.

Also, movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities, security forces, medical equipment and goods is allowed.

However, the drivers and attendants of the vehicles will be screened as per protocols.

Curfew in WKH, EJH

The West Khasi Hills District Magistrate on Friday informed that curfew will be enforced in the district till April 14.

However, shops selling essential commodities, meat and vegetables, will remain open as per timings given by the village authority. The local heads have to ensure social distancing at the shops.

In East Jaintia Hills, the District Magistrate, FM Dopth, has imposed curfew from 6 am on March 28 till 6 am on March 31.