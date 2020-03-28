Mawlai sets example on social distancing

SHILLONG: Mawlai on Friday set an example which other localities can follow as the residents availed essential items in a disciplined and systematic way under the watchful eyes of volunteers of the respective Dorbar Shnong.

Though there was rush in the morning hours as soon as the shops opened, the situation turned normal.

Late in the afternoon, it was seen that a few people lined up unlike other places which witnessed a rather chaotic scene.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, MLA of Mawlai Process T. Sawkmie said that people were cooperating with the district administration although in the morning there were some disruptions which were later calmed.

“There were no complaints. The headmen of respective localities are trying their best to maintain the health guidelines although the rush in the morning was rather bad which was then resolved. Overall, the people are cooperating. They maintained the mandatory social distancing due to the efforts taken by the local dorbar committee”, he said.

Asked, he said the people who arrived from outside the state are under quarantine and are cooperating with the authorities.

Another prominent citizen from Mawlai Nongkwar said that discipline was maintained by the residents and it was the initiative of Mawlai Town Dorbar that has instructed all the headmen to be cautious and to maintain the 1 metre distance. “Yes there was some rush in the morning as the people were apprehensive that the time is limited but they later learnt that the timing is till 5 pm”, he said.

Meanwhile, a volunteer from Mawlai Mawdakbaki said initially when the shops opened there was problem as the people thought that the curfew was till 1 pm. But discipline was restored after they were informed that shops will open on Saturday also.

The volunteer further said that they warned people to follow the social distancing guidelines and not to rush lest they be compelled to close the shops.

He informed that only seven shops were open in the locality and anyone venturing outside their homes other than for grocery shopping was not allowed.

“It was good to see that the people cooperated,” the contented volunteer said.