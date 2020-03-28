Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Miles to go before I sleep…
A group of migrant workers walk to their native places amid the nationwide lockdown on the NH24 near Delhi-UP border in New Delhi on Friday. Migrant workers are reported to be walking
even several hundred kilometres to reach their homes in the absence of transport in view of the lockdown; many of them are forced to leave as their employers are unable to keep them in
employment any further. The Centre on Friday issued an advisory directing all states and Union Territories (UTs) to take immediate steps to provide adequate support, including food and
shelter to them. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to all states and UTs to take steps to help these migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers
and other uaorganised sector workers amid the lockdown to stop their migration. (PTI)
Comments are closed.