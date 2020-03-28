Three cabinet ministers to oversee preparations against coronavirus

Two isolation centres set up in city, one in Tura

SHILLONG: The state government has constituted three teams led by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and cabinet ministers James Sangma and Lahkmen Rymbui to oversee the state’s preparedness against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday informed that the team of ministers will oversee the preparedness across the state in coordination with local MLAs, district administration, NGOs, religious leaders and civil societies.

Tynsong will oversee the arrangements in Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi, James will oversee the entire Garo Hills region, while Rymbui will look after Jaintia Hills.

The state government has also set up three isolation centres — two in the capital city and one in Tura — to cater to any possible case of coronavirus.

The chief minister, accompanied by Tynsong and Rymbui, inspected the designated isolation centres at IIM Shillong, Nongthymmai and Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI) in Mawdiangdiang on Friday.

The two isolation centres in the city have been prepped up to cater to over 300 patients.

“The isolation centres are in compliance with the advisory protocols. All necessary preparedness is being put up in place in case of any emergency situation that may arise. Mock drills will also be conducted in these centres,” the chief minister said while adding that training is being provided to staff to take care of patients at the isolation centres. The chief minister also informed that he would visit Tura on Saturday with senior government officials to inspect the SMELC building that has been designated as isolation centre.

“I will hold review meetings with Garo Hills officials on logistics, particularly the supply of essential food items across region,” he added.

The chief minister also urged the public to avoid panic and maintain social distancing while they are out to buy essential commodities. He also assured that the government is working out modalities to ensure smooth functioning of the supply system during the 21-day lockdown period.