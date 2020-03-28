Tura citizens given contact nos to call for delivery of items

TURA: With shops and business establishments being directed to remain closed in Tura, the District Administration of West Garo Hills is making all out efforts to ensure that essential commodities reach the citizens of the town.

District authorities have taken the help of local bodies and individuals to deliver the commodities to temporary distribution centres of various localities, from where the residents can purchase the items. Contact telephone numbers have also been provided to citizens to call for the delivery of items.

Those needing delivery of Grocery items can call on the following telephone numbers-8974668107, 7629923431, 8974102137, 8974420027, 7005348729 (for Wadanang area), 9612972287 (for PAS Stadium area), 8787590723, 9650317655, 8787761512 (Dakopgre area volunteers), 9862815698 (for Chitoktak area), 6009677418 (Lower Hawakhana Development Committee), 9774248819 (Modinagar, Tura), 9436177399 (Bazar area, Hawakhana and Anandamath Suparibagan), 7005379213 (Reservegittim Youth Ministry), 7005782643 (Volunteers Youth Cherangre), 8974667549 (Tura town Church Dakopgre Youth), 9862635237, 8731880897, 8787888077, 9436113468, 9774464566 and 8787455837.

For Nestle (Baby food), Dettol, Phenyl etc the citizens can call on 7005863073 and 9436313380 while the numbers to call for Agri products are 9774959266 and 7005209166 (Bonepa and Chandmary).

Meanwhile, the administration has also urged private house owners and contractors to take care of labourers engaged by them who are stranded in the town due to the 21 day lockdown issued by the government.

The labourers and workers are to be provided food, drinking water, other essentials including shelter for their safety and comfort during the lockdown period.