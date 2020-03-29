All personnel on coronavirus duty: DGP

SHILLONG: DGP R Chandranathan said on Saturday that all the 14, 000 police personnel are engaged to strictly implement curfew and lockdown and the related duties to check the spread of coronavirus.

In a recorded message to the people of the state, the DGP said the personnel are also engaged in the herculean task of helping the state to provide essential goods and services and medical assistance to the people of the state.

The DGP said all efforts are being made by the police personnel to ensure that the state is free from the outbreak of the disease.

He, however, cautioned individuals, who willingly, wantonly and negligently, without any seriousness, violate prohibitory orders.

The DGP said stringent action will be taken and existing laws will be used against those who violate the protocols implemented during curfew and lockdown in the state.

He also urged the people of the state to cooperate with the district administration.

The DGP made an appeal to the youngsters to take care of the elderly, the infirm and the differently abled.

The police have announced a dedicated WhatsApp number 9436337807 so that those who are from the state and stranded elsewhere can seek help.

Moreover, 108 is already operational for reporting COVID -19 cases.

On Saturday, the police have taken over monitoring of distribution of essential items from the headmen and other volunteers.