CS wants volunteers to render health service

Shillong: The Chief Secretary has directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the state to mobilize volunteers from organisations such as NCC, NSS, civil society and others and to appeal to the retired government doctors/paramedics in good health, Armed Forces Medical Services, public sector undertaking and private doctors who are fit and willing to be available for providing their services to the public besides training hospital staff in the near future.

The chief secretary also directed the deputy commissioners to appeal to the community and church leaders to create awareness and promote social distancing and home quarantine for those who have recent travel history and to instruct RJs of all radio channels to work towards creating awareness on preventive measures against the COVID-19.