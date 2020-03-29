Ranikor border residents deprived of essential commodities

TURA: The residents of remote border villages under Ranikor Assembly Constituency in Khasi Hills are reportedly facing difficulties as essential commodities have yet to arrive till date since the lock down began.

According to the All Khasi Hills A’chik Federation (AKHAF), while the people are adhering to the strict guidelines issued in connection with the lock down, concerned authorities have not made any arrangements for supply and distribution of essential commodities.

“The people are maintaining the guidelines issued for the lock down to stop the transmission chain of the pandemic Covid-19. But distribution of essential commodities via PDS grocery shops is yet to be seen till date. If this continues, the very idea of the lock down will be defeated as people will come out in the streets in search of food to survive,” Publicity Secretary of the federation, Manuel Ch Marak said. Marak urged the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangements immediately so that the people do not starve and die.