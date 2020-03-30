British PM warns of things getting ‘worse’

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the coronavirus crisis “will get worse before it gets better”, in a letter being sent to every UK household.

Boris Johnson, who is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, says stricter restrictions could be put in place if necessary, the BBC reported.

Britons will also get a leaflet detailing government rules on leaving the house and health information. It follows criticism over the clarity of government advice to date.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in the UK has now reached 1,019, with a further 260 deaths announced on Saturday. There are now 17,089 confirmed cases in the UK.

In the letter being sent to 30 million households at an anticipated cost of euros 5.8m, Johnson wrote, “From the start, we have sought to put in the right measures at the right time. We will not hesitate to go further if that is what the scientific and medical advice tells us we must do.”

“It’s important for me to level with you — we know things will get worse before they get better,” the letter read.

“But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal,” it added.

Experts have said they expect the number of coronavirus cases and deaths to continue to rise for the next two to three weeks, before the effects of social distancing measures and restrictions on everyday life begin to have an impact.

In his letter, Johnson also described the pandemic as a “moment of national emergency”, urging the public to stay at their homes to protect the NHS and save lives. (IANS)