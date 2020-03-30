DC Hailakandi takes B’day pledge to donate organs

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of her birthday, Deputy Commissioner, Keerthi Jalli, IAS, today pledged to donate her organs.

Jalli signed the papers pledging for organ donation to the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO). The Deputy Commissioner handed over the papers to Joint Director of Health Services, Hailakandi, Dr.Ramesh Chandra Dwivedy in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health) EL Faihraem at her office chamber.

Pledging to donate her organs, Jalli said, “I have taken this step for the cause of humanity at a time when Coronavirus which knows no religion, no region has caused ripples worldwide taking a heavy toll of lives.”

She appealed to the youth to come forward for a noble cause and to lend a helping hand to the poor and marginalised sections of the society during the unprecedented situation following the lockdown.