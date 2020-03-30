Rs 16.20 cr allotted to Assam Bhawans, districts for relief measures

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has allotted Rs 16.20 crore among 33 districts and Assam Bhawans located in four metropolitan cities for maintenance of quarantine centres and taking relief measures under State Disaster Relief Fund as per the modified list of items and norms of assistance for containment of COVID-19.

The joint secretary of the state revenue and disaster management department has in this regard written to the principal accountant general here directing allotment of the fund.

All the 33 districts of the state have been allotted Rs 46lakh each to meet the expenditure to support temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care, etc, of affected people owing to COVID-19 outbreak/infection, provide shelter in quarantine camps and take relief measures for the homeless including migrant labourers stranded due to the lock down measures and sheltered in relief camps and other places.

The Assam Bhawans in Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai have been allotted Rs 25 lakh each for supporting people stranded in the cities with temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care, owing to COVID-19 outbreak and lock down measures.

“The allotment is accorded subject to the ex-post facto approval of the state executive committee on State Disaster Relief Fund in due course,” the letter to the principal accountant general, read.