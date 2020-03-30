SGH faces shortage of mask, ambulance & ventilators

TURA: Minister of Food & Civil Supplies, James K Sangma on Sunday visited South Garo Hills district to review the current status of the prevailing situation in view of the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country. Sangma was accompanied by local MLA Samuel M Sangma, Rakkam A Sangma MLA Rongara Siju Constituency and Council MDC Sengnal N Sangma.

South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner HB Marak informed the minister about the overall preparedness of the district in containment of the spread of the virus and said that the district has set up isolation wards at newly constructed Dabitbibra Nursing Home which consists of 18 beds and that other PHCs and CHC’s have also been identified to be transformed into isolation centers.

He said that the district is facing acute shortage of basic necessities like ambulance, ventilators and N95 mask.

Besides, he added that mock drills have also been conducted twice in the Civil Hospital to familiarise frontline workers to tackle the situation that may arise. Marak also informed that Public Distribution System is working hard in providing essential commodities to all parts of the district.

The Superintendent of Supply informed that there is shortage of dal, atta, rice and oil in the district but said it will likely be available in the district in two or three days.

Superintendent of Police Priyanshu Pandey while briefing the minister sought for immediate arrangement for N95 mask to police personnel on duty, hand sanitizers and also raised the need to disinfect public places and market areas.

District Surveillance Officer Jacob Broney Marak while informing the minister about the present scenario said that the district has a total 56 students and workers from outside the state who are asked to quarantine themselves.

He however lamented that the district is managing with limited resources and would not be able to curb the problem if the situation worsens.

After listening to the concerns raised, James urged the District Administration and frontline workers to work as a team and to never feel complacent. He also assured that the shortage of essential items in the district and the State as a whole will be stabilized within two or three days.

James also asked the Department of Information & Public Relations Baghmara to continuously create awareness on the importance of social distancing and to inform of food supplies to all the localities through announcements so that the people will stop panic buying.