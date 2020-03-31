COVID lockdown: MoRTH validates expired documents till June 30

GUWAHATI: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India, has issued advisory for the validity of documents under MVA 1988 and CMVR 1989 e.g. validity of fitness, permits (all types), driving license, registration or any other documents whose extension of validity cannot be processed due to lock down and expired since 1st Feb 2020 may continue to remain valid until 30th June 2020.

It has been done in view of the prevailing lock down in the country because of COVID-19 pandemic, that demands seamless transportation of essential commodities all over the country in the greater interests of common people.