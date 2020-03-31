NFR modifying 315 coaches for use during contingency

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway will be modifying 315 coaches for use during contingency in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The coaches would be placed in various locations in accordance with the notification to be issued by the Railway Board. They would be equipped with basic facilities needed for isolation in accordance with medical guidelines.

“If needed, more coaches can be modified. Coaches are also going to be equipped with mosquito nets, charging points for mobiles and laptops, space for paramedics, etc. One isolation coach will have nine beds, one bathroom, three toilets for use of patients,” a statement issued by NFR here on Tuesday, said.

Indian Railways, it may be noted, is making all-out efforts to supplement the health care efforts of the government of India to arrest the spread of the virus.

The spectrum of steps include modification of passenger coaches as isolation coaches, equipping the existing railway hospitals to meet the COVID-19 needs, earmarking of hospital beds to meet contingencies, recruitment of additional doctors and paramedics, etc.

“All these facilities will be made available as mandated by the government of India to those in need. Preparations are being done across all zones under the supervision of respective general managers and medical professionals of Indian Railways,” it said.

Indian Railways is planning to initially modify 5000 passenger coaches to meet the requirement of any possible exigency of keeping some corona patients in isolation as and when required by the government.

Indian Railways has 125 hospitals throughout the country and more than 70 are being planned to be kept ready for any COVID related contingency as and when required.

Efforts are being made to designate dedicated COVID wards or floors in these hospitals. Approximately 6500 hospital beds are being made ready to meet the possible needs of patients.