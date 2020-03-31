Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYA

Scholarships released

By By Our Reporter

Shillong: The principal secretary to the state government & Chairman, Meghalaya Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Shillong, has informed that the Meghalaya Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, as a means to help children of the beneficiaries registered with the Board in pursuing their studies, has released scholarship grants with a total benefit amounting to Rs 56,88,600 only for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19.
The process of sanction for 2019-2020 is going on and would be completed soon, a statement from the government added. The statement further said that the above-sanctioned amount will be distributed through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts before the end of the financial year.

