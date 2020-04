SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has convened a meeting of MLAs from Khasi-Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the preparedness on coronavirus.

The government has announced that the MLAs can utilise Rs 25 lakh each to help the needy in view of the spread of coronavirus.

Congress legislator PT Sawkmie appreciated the move of the chief minister to use the MLA scheme for the benefit of the people.