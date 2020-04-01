EGH officials urged to donate for welfare of daily wagers

TURA: In the wake of the situation arising out of Covid-19 outbreak in the country, officials and staff from East Garo Hills have been urged to donate a part of their salary towards the welfare of the daily wagers and poorer sections of the society.

Deputy Commissioner of the District, Swapnil Tembe has requested all heads of offices as well as staff to donate their one day salary towards providing food to the daily wage earners while also making an appeal to residents to either contribute to the fund or help in whatever way they can. A link- https://milaap.org/f…/support- achik-chadambe-self-help-group has also been set up where people can make online donations by clicking and following the instructions given.

“Just help the poor people in your locality. Take care of them for this period of lock down,” Tembe requested on his official Facebook page while informing that already several people had made the donations and more than Rs 70,000/- have been raised.

The hardest hit due to the lock down imposed over fear of the spread of the Coronavirus in the district are the daily wage earners and the poor sections of the society as they cannot go out to earn. The DC in the wake of the crisis has urged the people to lend them a helping hand.

“Salaried employees or those doing business can manage the lock down as they have enough stock and savings. But things are very different for those living hand to mouth as they cannot find work during the lock down. Many are not registered with the labour department and they do not have bank accounts,” Tembe said.

The most important relief needed at the time is in the form of Rice, Dal and other essentials and Tembe informed that the same is being provided through the A’chik Chadambe Self Help Group (SHG). Although many local residents and officials are coming forward to donate cash or ration, much more is needed in view of the high volume of daily wagers in the district.

“We need all the help we can get, please extend a helping hand,” requested Tembe.

Meanwhile, the Williamnagar Municipal Board (WMB) is also doing its bit to help the weaker sections of the community. Several homeless people of the town were on Tuesday taken to shelter homes and given food by the board.

“We are taking similar steps like this for the welfare of all sections of the society. All we want from you is to stay at home,” the DC said in his appeal to the people.

Social distancing

As a measure to encourage the people to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus from person to person, an example of social distancing was displayed during the Mid Day Meal (MDM) distribution to parents and guardians at the Rongrenggre Government Girls Higher Secondary School of Williamnagar town. According to the Deputy Commissioner, orders for the disbursement of the same for the months of January to March have also been issued to all School Managing Committees (SMCs) including cooking cost to all parents and guardians of students.

Warning against fake news

Meanwhile, the administration has cautioned against the spreading of fake news on Covid-19 and warned that those engaged in the same would be booked under appropriate sections of law.