Villagers make a queue and take their turn to use the services of a mobile ATM of the Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank in the hill village of Tebronggre under Rongram on Thursday morning. The arrival of the ATM van has been a boon for the villagers who have been unable to go to banks and withdraw their savings due to the ongoing 21 day lock down. ST photos MEGHALAYANews Alert ATM on wheels a boon for Garo Hills villagers during lock down By By Our Reporter On Apr 2, 2020 Continue Reading
