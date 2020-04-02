JSU alleges financial mismanagement in JHADC

SHILLONG: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) has written to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to issue pending salaries of Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) employees and alleged that no transparent auditing had been facilitated by the JHADC, CEM.

In a letter to the CM, the JSU urged him to look into the problems faced by the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) employees because non-payment of salaries for many months.

Over 1700 employees of the council and the Members of the District Council (MDC), have faced tough time as very have not been paid their salary for about six months since October, 2019.

“We hope that the Government will hence issue the salary to these people in order to prevent them from getting trapped in debt after they have been made to go without regular monthly income for almost half a year”, the union stated.

The JSU expressed concern that it though the JHADC regularly collect forest tax, other revenue, Service Tax and stamp duties and professional tax once a year, there was no proper auditing system in place.

The JSU has demanded that the CEM of the JHADC must be made to submit a proper audit report of all the financial transactions carried out by the Council.