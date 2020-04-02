KSU sounds alert Jaintia Hills unit against coronavirus

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has instructed the leaders of the KSU Jaintia Hills District Unit to be on the alert with an aim to protect the state from the spread of Coronavirus taking into consideration the rise of coronavirus cases in the North Eastern states.

In a statement issued here, the general secretary of the KSU, Donald Thabah said the KSU Jaintia Hills District Unit had advised its circles and units located on the border of East Jaintia Hills to keep a constant day and night watch on the border and to supply manpower to the police, if needed.

The branches of the KSU involved are KSU Narpuh Circle, KSU Umkiang Border Unit, KSU Ratacherra Unit, etc.

He informed that the KSU- Khliehriat Circle met the DC of East Jaintia Hills urging him to be stringent towards ambulances that ferry patients from Barak Valley, Assam taking the NH 6 Malidor, Meghalaya and Assam border route.

The union has also urged the DC of EJH to disallow ambulances ferrying patients from Barak Valley as a measure to contain the spread of the virus.