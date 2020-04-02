Minister’s daughter-in-law booked for abetting Shillong man’s suicide

AGRA: Seema Chaudhary, daughter-in-law of Uttar Pradesh Minister for MSME, Chaudhary Uday Bhan Singh, has been booked for abetting the suicide of her employee, a youth from Meghalaya.

Aldrin Lyngdoh, 24, had killed himself on March 30 after the eatery he worked at shut down because of the lockdown. He had reached out to Seema, owner of the eatery, for help but had allegedly been turned down. Seema was booked on Wednesday for the crime.

Aldrin had held Seema responsible for his decision to kill himself in his suicide note. Both Seema and her father-in-law have said that Aldrin had been fired months ago.

Agra SSP Babloo Kumar said: “But Aldrin’s GPS records showed he had been at the restaurant for the past several months, contrary to Seema Chaudhary’s claim that he had trespassed on the property.

On the basis of his note, Agra Police lodged the FIR under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide). The charges are non-bailable with up to 10 years’ prison term. Seema has not been arrested yet.

“Our investigation revealed that of the three people employed at the eatery, two had been moved to Seema Chaudhary’s residence. Aldrin stayed on at the restaurant. His phone is locked – our technical team is on it. We will go through his texts and phone records to establish what happened,” the SSP said.

Aldrin’s autopsy report confirmed he had died of asphyxiation due to hanging.

Police has traced a distant relative of his in Shillong. In a letter to Shillong Police, the family said it was not possible for them to take his body and it should be cremated in Agra.

“Aldrin was the son of the family’s domestic help and they had adopted him. Aldrin was 16 when he found out that he was the adopted son of the family and ran away,” the police official said.

