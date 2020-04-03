Assam’s COVID-19 positive tally goes up to 20

GUWAHATI: Four more participants from Assam of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz, have been tested CVID-19 positive taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 20. It has been informed by Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle on Friday afternoon.

“Four more patients have been found #Covid_19 positive. Three of these are from Nalbari, and one is from South Salmara, taking total no in Assam to 20. All these 4 people are also associated with #NizamuddinMarkaz event,” the state health minister tweeted.