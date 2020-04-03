BSF provides relief to border villagers hit by lock down

GUWAHATI: Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Corona Virus outbreak, the Border Deployed Units of Guwahati Frontier BSF distributed ration and food to the border population who are struggling to earn a single meal a day.

The border population has been worst affected due to COVID-19 lockdown border because of remoteness of the locations.

The BSF battalions of Guwahati Frontier distributed free ration to needy villagers of border village West Chamta in Coochbehar (WB). During distribution of ration all the border security personnel followed the COVID -19 guide line of precautions which include social distancing and use of face masks.

Border Security Force personnel also briefed the villagers about preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of Corona virus.