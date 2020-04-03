Intellify-IIT Delhi provides free e-learning option during COVID-19 lock down

GUWAHATI: Intellify, the education initiative of Solve- started by the students and alumni of IIT Delhi along with NSS, IIT Delhi- has launched an online platform for teachers and students to facilitate learning.

It is totally free-of-charge and a part of initiative being made by students and alumni of IIT Delhi with other college students.

The endeavour has stemmed from the realisation that the Coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lock down of the entire nation would have adverse effects on the education system of the country by confining everyone to their homes and thus preventing the classes from being conducted.

The system of e-learning has now been developed made accessible to all by Intellify. One simply needs to visit the website www.intellify.in and register oneself to make use of the learning facilities provided. Intellify claims to have already helped more than 1500 teachers and students across over 270 schools to improve their learning experience and wish to expand this service to all those who are in need of the platform.

Initially, the organisation attempted to help those in need through WhatsApp for the transmission of educational material but soon the need for a broader network and a larger system was realised.

This is precisely what Intellify now offers through the class management platform that it has successfully developed.

Tools like e-learning material in the form of abundant resources and notes, online quiz creators, etc. along with a doubt solving and discussion forum for the students and teachers are some of the features that make the platform effective one.

Through proper utilisation of the facilities that it provides, learning can continue in an unaffected manner and regular tests can be conducted while the students and teachers stay safe inside their homes. Those interested can get themselves registered by visiting www.intellify.in or by calling at +919870567175