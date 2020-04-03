Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Rotterdam prepares to dock at Port Everglades on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale: The cruise ship Rotterdam, right, passes the Zaandam, left, as it prepares to dock at Port Everglades on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships carrying guests and crew with flu-like symptoms will be allowed to dock in Florida’s Port of Everglades Thursday, ending a nightmarish voyage disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)
Comments are closed.