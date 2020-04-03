Shad Suk Mynsiem cancelled because of COVID-19

SHILLONG: Celebrated annually in the month of April, the Dance of Happy Hearts, better known as “Shad Suk Mynsiem” stands cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here, the president of Seng Khasi Kmie, Don Kupar Dkhar said that the annual festival of Khasis was intended to be held on April 11, 12 and 13, has been cancelled and the new dates will be announced later.

It may be mentioned that Shad Suk Mynsiem is celebrated in the month of April at the Weiking grounds near Shillong and at other places in Meghalaya.

It is a thanksgiving festival for bountiful harvest held at Weiking ground, Jaiaw. Clad in traditional attire, the men circle around the maidens symbolic of their protection.