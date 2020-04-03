State to decentralise measures to tackle corona pandemic

SHILLONG: The state government will decentralise measures to tackle corona virus in the state.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told reporters on Thursday after video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state government is adopting a decentralised model and every person who shows symptoms or positive need not be taken to hospital.

According to the chief minister, the system is that the government categories people who are having mild symptoms and kept in isolation and some others may be even asked to stay at home though they are positive, because they may be positive but not showing any serious symptoms.

NEIGRIHMS has tested as many as 57 samples till Wednesday and all are negative.

The chief minister said the government is focusing on decentralisation since the current infrastructure in hospitals will not be enough to tackle the number of cases if there is a surge, he said.

The chief minister said the state is categorising people to ensure that there is minimum pressure on the existing infrastructure.

He said the procurement of personal protective equipment is a matter of concern for all states.

Conrad said besides getting support from the Centre, the state is also approaching private companies for equipment.

Earlier, the focus in the video conference was to develop COVID hospitals dedicated towards COVID-19 related treatment besides training AYUSH doctors, paramedics, NCC volunteers and create a robust network of volunteers ranging from NGOs, civil societies and all stakeholders to unite in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (With inputs from agencies)