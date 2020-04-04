Essentials overpriced in EJH

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya People’s United Front-East Jaintia Hills on Friday urged the deputy commissioner of the district to strictly check and monitor prices of essentials in the district.

The organisation said that it had received complaints that essentials were being sold at exorbitant prices and the Rs 3 per kg rice was not available to the residents of the district.

In a statement issued here, the MPUF said that the retailers and shopkeepers have been increasing the prices of essentials.

There are complaints that 50-kg rice which costs Rs 1300 is priced at Rs 1700 and fish of Rs 180 costs Rs 200, the organisation said.

The organisation urged the deputy commissioner to allow the organisations to assist the police to oversee the situation in markets to ensure that the buyers are not harassed.