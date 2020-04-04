Kapoor sisters share childhood family picture

Treating all their fans with a blast from the past, celebrity sisters and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor on Friday shared a throwback picture of the Kapoor family from their childhood on Instagram. In the picture, the two sisters along with actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor are seen standing and posing with their grandfather and legendary actor Raj Kapoor. The picture also takes fans down the memory lane as it features Raj Kapoor’s wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor as she is seen standing beside him. “We’ve discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family,” Kareena captioned the post. Karisma on the other hand, captioned the post with a tag of “Family matters.” Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Manish Malhotra and other were quick to admire the gem and comment on it. (ANI)