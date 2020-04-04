One more tests COVID-19 positive in Assam, tally up to 25

GUWAHATI: Incidence of COVID-19 positive cases continues to climb in Assam on Saturday with one more cases being detected in Lakhimpur district taking the tally to 25 as of now. The 25th person in the state to be tested COVID-19 positive too is related to Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1246313235705253889

” One more #Covid_19 positive case from North Lakhimpur District has been confirmed, taking the total number in Assam to 25. This patient is also related to #NizamuddinMarkaz event in Delhi<” Assam Health Minister , Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.