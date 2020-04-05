Government continues disinfecting public spaces

SHILLONG: While the entire state is practicing social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, the government is also doing its bid to combat the deadly virus.

An official of the Shillong Municipal Board said that their teams are sanitising different parts of the city continuously. “We sanitize the city as much as we can,” the official said.

The Shillong Municipal Board currently has 4 teams spraying disinfectants in different parts of the city and each team has 5 people comprising supervisor, mazdoor and sprayer.

The official also said that hand-held sprayers are better than spraying from vehicles as it can cover more areas.

Countries affected by COVID-19 are focusing on spraying of disinfectants on public areas such as the streets, government buildings and malls.

Meanwhile, as part of the initiative to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department through the Swachh Bharat Mission -Grameen is conducting several exercises to sanitise market areas, primary health centres and government offices across the state by spraying disinfectants.

Speaking to media persons recently, PHE Minister, Samlin Malngiang informed that they have started the exercise last week to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He also informed that they have managed to carry it out in many of the market places and health centres of Khasi-Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills region.