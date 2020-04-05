In Letter & Spirit

To Sunday Shillong,

This is in reference to the article, ‘Daring heart’, which was published on March 29. I beg to inform that by 1968, Rev. Fr A Marzo, SDB, had already completed his stints in the Sacred Heart Theological College, Mawlai and the Don Bosco Technical School, Laitumkhrah, as Prefect. So he could not have come to India from Spain in 1968.

Thanking you

A Pyrtuh

To Sunday Shillong,

The phase that mankind is passing through is critical and needs a united approach to overcome the crisis. There have been media reports and social media posts about youths from the North East being harassed in mainland cities because of prejudices. Though racial discrimination against northeastern people has always been there, the outbreak of the virus has led to fresh cases. But is this the time to spread hatred when a deadly virus is spreading around the world with great speed? If we have to hate someone or something then that should be the virus that has already caused hundreds of deaths. If we do not fight together, it will be impossible to defeat the invisible enemy. Nothing will be obtained through discrimination and this will only give rise to confusion and create hurdles on the way to destroy corona. I request all authorities concerned to make people aware of the virus and at the same time, about the countrymen.

Thanking you

SN Banerjee

To Sunday Shillong,

This is in reference to the article, ‘Life in time of lockdown’, published on March 29. The nationwide lockdown and the local curfew for the last three weeks have really made life near stagnant. With not much to do, the boredom is really getting intense. However, my two children have found a way of utilising their time productively. While my elder son has taken an interest in gardening, my younger daughter is doing some meaningful teaching. The son, who would otherwise be a grumpy teenager, now gets up at six every morning and goes to the small kitchen garden in the backyard. He waters the plants, cleans the garden bed and does all the chores which my wife would do earlier. On the other hand, my 10-year-old daughter has started teaching our domestic help’s six-year-old son. The help and her child stay in our house. With no schools to attend, the daughter has decided to practise her lessons on the child. Her classes start at 10 am and go on till lunch-time. I play the role of a principal and have to listen to the complaints of both the teacher and the student. Well, all these actually make me happy and less worried in this time of Corona pandemic. I am happy that the children have found their own way of pulling through the lockdown and at the same time, given us adults some food for thought about utilising the precious time in a good way.

Thanking you

S Kharsati

Correction: In the short story section on March 29, the name of the author was erroneously mentioned as Nayaab Ahmed. The correct name is Nayaab Suhel. The error is regretted.