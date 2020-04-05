Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Life, taken for granted
Knock…Knock…Knock…..
Who’s there?
Covid 19,
Covid who?
Corona virus!!!
So what!
Soooo whaaattttt ????!!!!
Life was normal
Until you arrived.
We exploited resources
Not for need
But for greed.
We celebrated
Not for the event
But to splurge.
We buy
Not for requirement
But to compete
With the Jones.
We create wastage
On the dining table
Uncaring, for the starving millions
But no leftovers
For rare animal delicacies.
We continue to pollute
Showing no urgency
To the genuine concerns
For the Gretas’ future,
Because living for another day
Is taken for granted.
God….. well, not a priority
Right now,
Hoarding wealth, is.
We create sickness
To make billions, for the Cure.
But now,
YOU…. are here
Incurable, they say.
Mankind,
We have but days to live.
Let’s mend our ways
So true normal is back
Appreciating Life
Loving Life
Sharing Life
Every moment of Life
God’s wonderful creation.
Or else
We DIE
For the Planet
To heal.
We DIE….
For Planet Earth
To continue Living
Hopefully, with the
innocents
Of the next generation.
Michael N Syiem
Migrant workers
They are walking
and we talking
asking them to stay back
but they walk, hundreds
of miles to an unknown
death or home
Let us fight their woes
with our tears
Let them be safe in their homes
Let them walk
and our sullied hands
will pray.
Ananya Guha
