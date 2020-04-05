Life, taken for granted

Knock…Knock…Knock…..

Who’s there?

Covid 19,

Covid who?

Corona virus!!!

So what!

Soooo whaaattttt ????!!!!

Life was normal

Until you arrived.

We exploited resources

Not for need

But for greed.

We celebrated

Not for the event

But to splurge.

We buy

Not for requirement

But to compete

With the Jones.

We create wastage

On the dining table

Uncaring, for the starving millions

But no leftovers

For rare animal delicacies.

We continue to pollute

Showing no urgency

To the genuine concerns

For the Gretas’ future,

Because living for another day

Is taken for granted.

God….. well, not a priority

Right now,

Hoarding wealth, is.

We create sickness

To make billions, for the Cure.

But now,

YOU…. are here

Incurable, they say.

Mankind,

We have but days to live.

Let’s mend our ways

So true normal is back

Appreciating Life

Loving Life

Sharing Life

Every moment of Life

God’s wonderful creation.

Or else

We DIE

For the Planet

To heal.

We DIE….

For Planet Earth

To continue Living

Hopefully, with the

innocents

Of the next generation.

Michael N Syiem

Migrant workers

They are walking

and we talking

asking them to stay back

but they walk, hundreds

of miles to an unknown

death or home

Let us fight their woes

with our tears

Let them be safe in their homes

Let them walk

and our sullied hands

will pray.

Ananya Guha