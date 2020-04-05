Meghalaya BJP leader praises Modi for ‘lock down’ move

TURA: Former Minister and BJP State Vice President, Dr K C Boro has lauded the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the Covid-19 virus in the country while expressing appreciation to the doctors who are at the frontline, the police and other professionals who are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the general citizens.

Boro said that while a majority of the countrymen have welcomed the government’s decision of announcing 21 days lock down, some sections of the society have displayed resistance and violated the restrictions imposed mainly perhaps due to overpowering basic needs, due to lack of knowledge and misleading information or as a result of ideological differences.

Highlighting the importance of adhering to the guidelines of the lock down, Boro said, “This is a contagious and dangerous situation and as such violation or carelessness by even one person may jeopardize the security of many or all. Government is continuously institutionalizing measures to address the basic needs and amenities of citizens but the violators of the third category must be identified”.

Boro added that restrictions on religious congregations should not be misconstrued as sublimation of identity and influence of religious leaders and priests.

“There are people in our country, who are still very orthodox especially in interior villages and believe and follow the words of their “Gurus” rather than science. As observed, people are still not motivated by the various instructions announced by the Prime Minister and Government’s Heads of Departments. I believe if the religious Gurus announce and appeal, the same would make more impact on the people in the interior villages,” Boro said.

Boro urged the leaders of various faith and religion play their role during the crisis and to help support and motivate the mass followers and especially those in the rural and interior villages.

“Religious leaders must take on their social responsibility to motivate and develop faith and confidence of the people in this time of crisis. At present, people are filled with anxiety leading to violations of restrictions and guidelines because of uncertainty of their future. There is a requirement of building up and preserving faith and morale of Indians for their good mental health through spiritual means. And our religious leaders can be of great help in that,” he added.

Boro also urged Prime Minister Modi to take stringent action against all those deliberately violating the guidelines of the lock down.