State runs short of masks

SHILLONG: Wholesalers and retailers in the state are running out of masks while the state government has stressed on their use as a preventive mechanism against the raging coronavirus pandemic.

While retailers said that there is a huge demand for masks but supply is scarce, there are allegations that the shortage is due to black marketing as the price fixed by the government does not compare well with what the sellers would want.

The government, however, has placed orders to procure 10 lakh masks.

An owner of a pharmacy in the city said masks were not available in the entire state even adding that whatever he had has already been sold out.

Another retailer said, “Wholesalers from whom I was purchasing masks do not have masks.”

He also said that the government has fixed Rs 16 for 3-ply masks whereas he purchase it Rs 16.

In the absence of the masks, people were seen moving around with handkerchiefs and towels tied around their face.

“What else do I do? Masks are not available, and if I go out with my face uncovered the police harass me”, said a resident of Laban, lifting the handkerchief to speak.

A lady, who came to buy a mask in a pharmacy had to return disappointed as the stock had run out.

“ Earlier, I got a few masks for my children, but now I don’t have one for myself,” she said. Aware of the shortage, the state government has also entrusted the department of commerce and industries to produce double layered reusable masks with the help of SHGs and NGOs. But for now the problem persists.

Production of masks

Considering the shortage, Meghalaya police have started stitching masks to be used by all the personnel. The DGP R Chandrana-than said the initiative is aimed at depending on the resources available instead of purchasing masks from outside.

“The men and women of our department are using masks stitched by us”, he said. Commissioner and Secretary, Textile Department, Frederick Kharkongor said the apparel garment centre at Ampati has undertaken the task of stitching masks to meet the demand for masks in Garo Hills.

“The garment centre is trying to mobilise 20 to 70 tailors but in the absence of transport, the centre is facing challenges. If there is sufficient manpower, the centre can produce 500 to 1000 masks per day”, he said. The masks will be placed at the disposal of Industries Department.